Mary Ann McKee, 72, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Family Pines Personal Care Home, Elderton.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1947, to John and Annabelle (Simmons) Kunkle in Kittanning.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Janet (Jack) Buldoc, of New Kensington; brother, Harold (Judy) Kunkle, of Ford City; nephew, Chris (Faith) Kunkle; two great-nephews and a great- niece; and her dog, Lucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James F. McKee, to whom she was married for 40 years.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.