Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of God Church
Yatesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann McKee


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann McKee Obituary

Mary Ann McKee, 72, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Family Pines Personal Care Home, Elderton.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1947, to John and Annabelle (Simmons) Kunkle in Kittanning.

Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Janet (Jack) Buldoc, of New Kensington; brother, Harold (Judy) Kunkle, of Ford City; nephew, Chris (Faith) Kunkle; two great-nephews and a great- niece; and her dog, Lucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James F. McKee, to whom she was married for 40 years.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now