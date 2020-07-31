Mary Ann (Horneman) Wolverton, 86, of Ford City, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 1, 1934, in Kittanning, she was daughter of the late Mathias and Ethel (Frerotte) Horneman.

Mrs. Wolverton was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City. She enjoyed gardening, going for rides and playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert L. Wolverton; her son, Bruce Larimer of Newport, Tenn.; four grandchildren: Jessica (Bart) Sharrah, Jonathan (Stacey) Larimer, Robert Larimer and Lindsay (Anthony) Capan; four great-grandchildren: Zachary Sharrah, William Larimer, Dominic Capan, and Sawyer Capan; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation, and services will be held privately. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.