1/
Mary Ann (Horneman) Wolverton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann (Horneman) Wolverton, 86, of Ford City, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 1, 1934, in Kittanning, she was daughter of the late Mathias and Ethel (Frerotte) Horneman.

Mrs. Wolverton was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City. She enjoyed gardening, going for rides and playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert L. Wolverton; her son, Bruce Larimer of Newport, Tenn.; four grandchildren: Jessica (Bart) Sharrah, Jonathan (Stacey) Larimer, Robert Larimer and Lindsay (Anthony) Capan; four great-grandchildren: Zachary Sharrah, William Larimer, Dominic Capan, and Sawyer Capan; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation, and services will be held privately. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved