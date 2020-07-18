Mary (Peltz) Anthony, 96, of Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home, Kittanning, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Ford City, to Theodozy and Cecelia Pavlekosky Peltz.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was a glassworker at PPG Industries with 40 years of service.

Mary was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Worthington.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Bayre and Dee Anthony; number of nieces and nephews; and longtime family friends, Eric and Cindy Mantini and children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard J. "Press" Anthony, who passed away Nov. 8, 1974; sisters, Anna (Peltz) Valasek and Sophie (Peltz) Brumbaugh; and brothers: John Peltz, Andy Peltz, Mike Peltz and Paul Peltz.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Chaplain Doctor Paul Spence officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.