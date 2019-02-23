Mary Barbara Whitney, 78, of Adrian, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

She was born July 22, 1940, in Monongahela, the daughter of the late Harry and Rita McKitrick Biddle, and is the wife of the late William Whitney.

Barb and her husband worked for the Striffler family for many years.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 325 and ladies auxiliary in Cowansville, past president of Easter Seals auxiliary, and a member of the River's Edge Quilting Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Shari Whitney, of Boston, Pa., and Beth Ann (Tim) Flaherty, of McKeesport; sons, William, Jr. (Cherlyn) Whitney, of Moss Point, Miss, Rich Whitney, of North Versailles, and Mike Whitney, of Liberty Borough; sisters, Bernadette Goldie, of Glassport, and Patricia Adami, of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Patty Sue.

Family and friends will be received at Strifflers of White Oak Cremation & Mortuary Services, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, Pa. 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor 412-678-6177) on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Elanjileth officiating. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.