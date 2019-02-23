Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barbara Whitney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Barbara Whitney Obituary

Mary Barbara Whitney, 78, of Adrian, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

She was born July 22, 1940, in Monongahela, the daughter of the late Harry and Rita McKitrick Biddle, and is the wife of the late William Whitney.

Barb and her husband worked for the Striffler family for many years.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 325 and ladies auxiliary in Cowansville, past president of Easter Seals auxiliary, and a member of the River's Edge Quilting Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Shari Whitney, of Boston, Pa., and Beth Ann (Tim) Flaherty, of McKeesport; sons, William, Jr. (Cherlyn) Whitney, of Moss Point, Miss, Rich Whitney, of North Versailles, and Mike Whitney, of Liberty Borough; sisters, Bernadette Goldie, of Glassport, and Patricia Adami, of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Patty Sue.

Family and friends will be received at Strifflers of White Oak Cremation & Mortuary Services, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, Pa. 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor 412-678-6177) on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Elanjileth officiating. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now