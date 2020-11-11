1/
Mary Beth Hutchison
1966 - 2020
Mary Beth Hutchison, 54, of Black Lick, formerly of Ford City, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 25, 1966, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Beverly (McKain) Hutchison.

She was a graduate of Ford City High School. Mary Beth then attended Clarion University, from which she graduated in 1984, with a degree in elementary education. She then taught elementary school in Maryland.

Mary Beth was a devoted member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Ford City. Her greatest joy was her faith, and she had utmost devotion to the Blessed Mother.

She is survived by her aunt and uncle, Eileen and Jack Hatfield, of New Kensington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Hutchison.

Friends are welcomed to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Ford City.

Interment in St. Mary Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

To share memories and condolences, please visit: welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
