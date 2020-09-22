Mary Beth "Betsy" (Reich) Tarnek, 59, of Ford City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Dearborn, Mich., daughter of the late Dr. Henry E. Reich, Sr., and Victoria B. (Halas) Reich.

She was raised in Ford City, and graduated from Ford City High School. Betsy then spent many years living in southern California, working in the health industry and raising her five children from a previous marriage.

On her return to the Ford City area, she married Jimmy Tarnek, her devoted husband. She was employed at Ricoh USA, Inc., in New Kensington. Betsy also was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City.

She was the proud mother of her five children and enjoyed watching and attending sporting events. She especially loved spending time together with her husband, Jimmy, and participating in his many activities. Betsy loved to cook and was famous for her homemade salsa, tamales and many other dishes. She was fun-loving, had an outgoing personality and a generous and loving heart. She always put others' needs before herself. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, James Tarnek; her children, all from California, including Jacob Bernal, Natalie (Jordan) Chene, Angela Bernal, Alanah Bernal and Celina Bernal; her grandchildren: Elise Chene, Maddison Chene, Seth Chene and Anabella Cavello; her brothers, Henry E. Reich, Jr. (Laurie) and James C. Reich; a sister, Joni J. Reich; a nephew; and four nieces.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orphans of the Storm animal shelter.