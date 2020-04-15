|
Mary Carli Boscarino, 89, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born on Dec. 12, 1930, in Lower Burrell, Pa., she was the daughter of Michael and Argentina Generelli.
She was a graduate of Arnold High School and moved to Kittanning, in 1950. Mary opened and operated Mary Carli's Beauty Shop for 20 years. She then worked as a supervisor at the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, for 35 years, retiring at the age of 80. Mary treated her clients, with love and compassion, much like she treated her own family.
A devoted member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, she served as a greeter, a member of the church choir and was a life member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Mary loved life and was extremely social and active. She loved traveling, dancing, playing cards, and spending time with her dear friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. From the many vacations together, to shopping and eating at restaurants, she could always be seen with her daughters.
Another source of great joy was her four wonderful grandchildren. She attended all of their activities, never missing a single event. She was always cheering them on and was their biggest fan! She was extremely proud of each and every one of them and loved them more than words could ever express.
Another source of great joy for Mary was her five precious great-grandchildren. They completed her life in a way that brought joy to her heart and a constant smile to her face. She was known by many names, Mary, Mom, Gram, Grandma, Angel and Maw Maw but for all of us she was Mother. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tony) Kotyk and Elaine (Jim) Long, all of Kittanning; grandchildren: Janelle Kotyk and Jamie Douglas, Andrew (Breane DeComo) Kotyk, Jason (Jessica Doerr) Long and Brandon (Courtney McCanna) Long; and great grandchildren: Lydia, Cooper and Garrett Long and Kash and Khaleesia Kotyk.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul C. Boscarino, whom she married in 1984; brothers, Delmo and Dominic Generelli; and her sister and lifelong best friend, Arcolena Carli.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral services will be private at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. To express condolences to the family please visit www.snydercrissman.com. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or to the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201.