Mary Catherine (Krizman) Edwards, long-time Kittanning resident, passed away in Indiana, Pa., at Indian Haven on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 85.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Cowansville, Pa., to the late Clara and Andrew Krizman.

Mary was the ultimate homemaker. She loved hosting her family for holiday gatherings. Cooking and baking for loved ones was her specialty.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Darrell "George" Edwards, a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Beverly Edwards, of Lower Burrell, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Greg Butcher, of Carson, Wash.; three granddaughters: Michelle (Butcher) Hicks, Amanda (Edwards) Barclay and Kristen (Edwards) Rehberg; seven great- grandchildren: Ainsley, Micah, Parker and Jackson Hicks, of Tennessee, Jack and Leo Barclay, of Cheswick, Pa., and Elliott Rehberg, of Tarentum, Pa. She is also survived by her dear sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Perry Edwards, of South Heights, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Tutmark.

No viewing will be held, services will be private. The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.