Mary Cynthia (Smith) Bowser, 66, of Liverpool, Pa., died at home unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019. Cindy was born on April 4, 1953, in Kittanning. She grew up in Worthington. She moved to Ford City, when she married her soulmate, James L. Bowser, on March 8, 1971.
Cindy was a volunteer at The Salvation Army for many years and employed at Sheetz in both, Kittanning and Ford City. She also was a nurse aid for the Armstrong County Home. She was a very kind, outgoing person who loved her animals and flowers. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and never missed a game.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jim, of 48 years; her sister, Helen "Patti" Rosenberger; niece, Jennifer Gaiser; two great-nephews, Arthur Mead and Joshua Scheeres; one great-niece, Krystal Scheeres; and one great-great-niece, Zavia Crecensia Mead, all living in Vermilion, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claud M. and Mildred (Edgington) Smith. There will be no services as she requested a cremation and a private family gathering. The family suggests making a contribution to the , in lieu of flowers.