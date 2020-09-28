Mary E. Abate, 90, of Cabot, Pa., formerly of Kittanning, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, Pa., the daughter of Doren M. and Freeda L. (Farster) Schaeffer.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Kittanning and graduated from Kittanning High School in 1947.

For 32 years, she worked in various jobs and in December of 1995 she retired as a bookkeeper from M. N. Adelson and Sons, Inc. in Tarrtown.

Mary was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and taught Sunday school.

She was also a member of the Women of the North American Lutheran Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and cross stitching.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, James A. Stitt and wife, Alice, of Whitesburg, and D. Michael Stitt and wife, Julie, of Kittanning; five grandchildren: Samantha Stitt and husband, Phillip Wolfe, Joseph Stitt and companion, Rachel Kijowski, Elana Staschak and husband, Robert, Amy Pomaybo and husband, Matthew, and Sara Dosch and husband, Devon; four great-grandchildren: Cory Black, Ava Dosch, Andi Dosch and Renna Wolfe; and sister, Linda Schaeffer, of Jeannette.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Neal O. Abate, whom she married May 28, 1977, and who died Jan. 13, 2003; son, Terry L. G. Stitt who died Oct. 14, 1993; granddaughter, Jamie L. Stitt, who died Feb. 4, 2003; great-grandson, Anthony J. Reefer, who died Sept. 20, 2016; and brother, James E. Schaeffer.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Carl A. Johnson officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, PA.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Mary's family, visit: bauerfuneral.com