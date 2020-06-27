Mary E. (Libecco) Boltz, 96, of Cowansville, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Quality Life Services - Sugarcreek.

She was born on April 20, 1924, in Kittanning, to the late Nove and Mary Katherine (Kuhn) Libecco. She was the last of seven children.

Mary was a homemaker her entire life and an active member of Union First Presbyterian Church of Cowansville, for 50 plus years. Mary was proud to have lived in the Boltz Farmhouse for 77 years of her life. In her earlier years, she enjoyed crocheting, baking bread and apple pies, which she was well known for, and she loved her family.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Betty (Boltz) Hill, of Cowansville; a son, John (Shawnee) Boltz, of Worthington; seven grandchildren: Deanna (Randy) Jack, of Adrian, Jennifer Swauger, of Weirton, W.Va., Chad (Amanda) Hill, of Cowansville, Brian (Sherri) Boltz, of Kittanning, Heather Lynch, of Worthington, Richard "Bud" (Nicole) Shearer, of Worthington and Nick (Tara) Shotts, of Kittanning; 12 great-grandchildren: Jessica (Jacob) Adamczyk, Maria and Jonathan Boltz, Sye Lynch, Drew, Emerson and Cade Hill, Chase and Cera Shearer, and Jerzie, Leo and Nico Shotts; and two great-great-grandchildren, Parker and Finn Adamczyk.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman of 46 years; an infant son; a son, Mark; daughters, Lois and Dorothy, brothers: Paul, Earl, Sonino and Pete; and sisters, Clara and Julia.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Inc., 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating. Burial will be in the Cowansville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Union First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 217, Cowansville, PA 16218.

