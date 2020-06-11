Mary Elizabeth Brink, 103, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Armstrong County.

She was born on April 23, 1917, in Ford City, to the late Frank and Mary Pella Blaniar, and was a New Kensington resident since 1935.

Mary was a former member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Plum Borough, and also attended Church of God of Prophecy in Springfield, Mich.

Survivors include her siblings, half-sister Rose Paris, of Niles, Ohio, and half-brother, John Blaniar, of Ford City.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth "Al" Brink in 1975; two brothers, Andrew Blaniar and Frank Blaniar, Jr.; two sisters, Irene Vojtilla and Wilma Blaniar; half-brothers: Steve Blaniar, Charles Blaniar and Paul Blaniar; step-sister, Anna Krotcha; step-brother, Mike Krotcha; and step-mother, Tekla Blaniar . Viewing will be Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. in the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, with Bishop Jack Anderson, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Back to Basics Adult Care Home, 215 Slaughterhouse Road, Dayton, PA 16222, where Mary received wonderful care.