Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Elgin, 79, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 26, 1940, in Middlesboro, Ky.
Mary's hobbies included dancing, sewing, cooking and baking. She also attained many trophies as a member of the Ladies Pool and Dart Leagues. She was also a longstanding member of the Moose, Eagles and the VFW clubs.
Survivors include her children: Sherry Stephens (Mike), Sheila Jibben, Sandra Slaughter, Tammy Rodnicki (Tim) and Tim Odrechowski; seven grandchildren: Greg Claunch, Brad Watkins, Ryan Odrechowski, Amelia Smith, Paige and Jenny Odrechowski, and Morgan Walker; three great-grandchildren: John and Jessie Watkins, and Lydia Smith; and brothers and sisters: Orvaille Johnson (Gaye), William Johnson (Carol), Eva Rover, Shirley Carter and Carl Johnson (Nina).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Johnson; sister, Dorothy; her son, Ronald Payton; her husband, William Elgin; and her grandson, William Stephens, Jr.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Kutch officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.