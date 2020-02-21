|
Mary Elizabeth "Mae" French, 95, of Yankton, S.D., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Avera St. James Care Center, Yankton, S.D.
Born Nov. 8, 1924, in Manor Hamilton, Ireland, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (McPartlin) Mc- Guinness.
Mary had a very strong Catholic faith and attended Mass at her nursing home every day.
She came to America in 1951, and lived in Buffalo, N.Y. She married her husband, Tom, in 1956. Mary was a remarkable cook and cooked in several restaurants during her life. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and was known for her bread and cinnamon rolls. Mary really enjoyed watching sports. She had a loving and warm personality and made friends wherever she went. She always had a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughters: Marlene (Robert) Welch, of Wattersonville, Minnie (Ted Chandler) Chivas, of Anaheim, Calif. and Tina French of Yankton, S.D.; her sons, John (Sherry Jaurrieta) French, of Faxon, Okla., and William (Terri Swinnie) French, of Paramount, Calif.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters: Rose O'Donnell, of South Hackensack, N.J., Kitty Harrison, of Ireland, Sarah Connelly, of Ireland and Susan Cushen, of Ireland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas French; a daughter, Darlene French; brothers: John, Tom and James Mc- Guinness; an infant brother, Peter McGuinness; sisters, Anna Crombie and Margaret Dillon; and an infant sister, Theresa McGuinness.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Prayers of transfer will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Grote as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.