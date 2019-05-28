Mary Elizabeth Martin, 87, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, unexpectedly at the home of her daughter, Cynthia and husband, Frank Soloski.

Mary was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Kittanning, to David W. and Hazel (Yount) Morrow.

Mary was a 1949 graduate of Kittanning High School. She married her husband, James, on Sept. 21, 1949, and worked as a bookkeeper at her husband's business, James Martin Coal Company. She was a member of the First Church of God in Kittanning. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.

Every year, Mary looked forward to attending the Yount family reunion. Mary loved sweets, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She will best be remembered as being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary's memory will be cherished by her two sons, Michael John Martin and wife, Jean of Templeton, and Robert Earl Martin and wife, Michele of Greentown, Pa.; two daughters Cynthia Sue Soloski and husband, Frank of Templeton, and Sandra Jane Henderson and husband, Ronald of Lancaster, Pa.; daughter in-law, Patricia Martin Stiles and husband, Butch of Indiana, Pa.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; brother, John E. Morrow of Arizona; sister, Bernice Lash of Edgewater, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Martha Galbraith and Pamela Morrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Elwin Martin, who passed away on July 19, 2004; a son, James E. Martin, Jr.; two grandsons, Eric Soloski and Timothy Martin; a granddaughter, Suzanne Soloski; two brothers, David A. Morrow and William E. Morrow; and a sister, Grace Bowser Gaudette.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the First Church of God, 629 Woodward Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Melissa Daniels officiating.

Interment will be in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates in East Franklin Township.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Mary's family or a view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.