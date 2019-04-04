Home

Mary Elizabeth (Sherry) Shilling


Mary Elizabeth (Sherry) Shilling, 77, of Kittanning, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

She was born Jan. 1, 1942, to the late George and Anna Belle (Cain) Sherry in New Cumberland, W. Va.

Mary was a homemaker and of the Nazarene faith.

She is survived by her brother, Walter P. Sherry and his wife, Wanda, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Shilling; and a brother, Robert C. Sherry.

Services are private and under the care of the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

