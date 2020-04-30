|
Mary Elizabeth (Ashbrook) Webster, 49, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her residence.
She was born on July 3, 1970, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Shirley Marie (Ross) Windom and Leon Lake.
She enjoyed the little things in life: music, arts, drawing or just sitting outside watching the world go by.
Mary also spent many years being a member of Unity. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Stacie Carlan and fiancée, Kayla Averill, of Kittanning; son, John Webster, Jr., and fiancée, Katrina Pepple, of Creekside; grandchildren: Jayden Jones, Daniel Carlan, Ava Pepple, Christian Juart and Dominic Juart; sisters: Diane Martin, of Apollo, and Hope Ashbrook, of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Ashbrook, Jr.; and a sister, Pansy Gaither.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 concerns the family of Mary Webster will hold a private family viewing in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
