Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Ashbrook) Webster


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth (Ashbrook) Webster Obituary

Mary Elizabeth (Ashbrook) Webster, 49, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her residence.

She was born on July 3, 1970, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Shirley Marie (Ross) Windom and Leon Lake.

She enjoyed the little things in life: music, arts, drawing or just sitting outside watching the world go by.

Mary also spent many years being a member of Unity. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Stacie Carlan and fiancée, Kayla Averill, of Kittanning; son, John Webster, Jr., and fiancée, Katrina Pepple, of Creekside; grandchildren: Jayden Jones, Daniel Carlan, Ava Pepple, Christian Juart and Dominic Juart; sisters: Diane Martin, of Apollo, and Hope Ashbrook, of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Ashbrook, Jr.; and a sister, Pansy Gaither.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 concerns the family of Mary Webster will hold a private family viewing in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -