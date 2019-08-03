|
Mary Ellen (Scahill) Shellenberger, 74, wife of the late Russell H. Shellenberger, Jr., formerly of Parker Ford and Spring City, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. Born on Dec. 2, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., she was daughter of the late James and Mary (Henderson) Scahill. Mary Ellen was raised in Kittanning, and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining Degrees in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for 29 years in the Pottstown School District, including Jefferson, Lincoln, Barth, and Rupert. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Spring City. She adored animals and in particular her dogs, Emmy and Byron.
Preceding her in death, was her son, Michael J. Shellenberger in 2008.
She is survived by her oldest son, David R. Shellenberger, wife, Karen; granddaughters, Faith and Natalie; her brother, Jim Scahill, wife, Audrey; and their four children.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St., Spring City, PA 19475 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with family will be 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Interment of ashes will be held at The Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to All 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., PO Box 122, Chester Springs, PA, 19425. www.all4pawsrescue.com. Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com.