Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shellenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Scahill) Shellenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Scahill) Shellenberger Obituary

Mary Ellen (Scahill) Shellenberger, 74, wife of the late Russell H. Shellenberger, Jr., formerly of Parker Ford and Spring City, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. Born on Dec. 2, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., she was daughter of the late James and Mary (Henderson) Scahill. Mary Ellen was raised in Kittanning, and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining Degrees in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for 29 years in the Pottstown School District, including Jefferson, Lincoln, Barth, and Rupert. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Spring City. She adored animals and in particular her dogs, Emmy and Byron.

Preceding her in death, was her son, Michael J. Shellenberger in 2008.

She is survived by her oldest son, David R. Shellenberger, wife, Karen; granddaughters, Faith and Natalie; her brother, Jim Scahill, wife, Audrey; and their four children.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St., Spring City, PA 19475 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with family will be 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Interment of ashes will be held at The Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to All 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., PO Box 122, Chester Springs, PA, 19425. www.all4pawsrescue.com. Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
Download Now