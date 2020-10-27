Mary Ellen Woodside, 87, of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home.

She was born in Ford City, on Nov. 30, 1932, to the late Harold and Ellen (Sullivan) Thevenin and was the widow of William L. Woodside, Sr.

Mary Ellen retired from PPG where she worked from 1973 to 1990 as an accounting clerk. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, where she participated in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel for 10 years. She was also in charge of the Eleanor Regina Chapel in Pine Grove Furnace, served on Parish Council from 1987 to 1991, and was active in planning the parish dinners to support the parish. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years with Brownie Troop 533. Mary Ellen was an avid bingo player and loved her crafts. She and her husband, William, were voted Carlisle Area's Finest Parents in 1986.

Surviving are her children: Deborah Houck (Thomas), of Carlisle, William Woodside, Jr. of Mt. Holly Springs, Ruth Woodside, of Mechanicsburg, Brenda Boyd, of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra Cole (Steven), of Endwell, N.Y., Amy Hewitt (Konrad), of Easton, Cathy Myers, of Carlisle, Mary Hair (Brent), of Walnut Bottom and Jackie Bear, of Huntsdale; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Harold and Joseph Thevenin, both of Ford City and Patricia Hileman, of New Jersey.

Mary Ellen was predeceased by siblings: Michael and Charles Thevenin and JoAnn McKenna; great-grandchild, Jackson Cole; and son-in-law, Tim Bear.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015 with the Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. followed by a Rosary Service in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or Homeland at Home, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please visit Hollinger- FuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.