Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette, 101, of Adrian, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning.
She was born Feb. 11, 1918, in Armstrong County, to the late James and Alma (Hartman) Hamilton.
Mary worked as a O.B. nurse at the Brookville Hospital for 45 years.
She was a member of the Limestone Reesedale Church of God in Adrian.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and was an avid NASCAR fan and clock collector.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Jane (Joe) Deso, of Virginia, and Ruth Reichard, of Florida; eight grandchildren: Daniel (Debbie) Reichard; Debbie Shafer; Monica (Mike) Hockenberry; Susie (Dutch) Hartle; Renee (Patrick) Kowalski; Albert Wagner; Doug (Brenda) Reichard; and Amy (Chuck) Caliguiri; 15 great-grandchildren: Melissa, Tyler, Samantha, Beth Ann, Jennifer, Ashley, Joseph, Matthew, Justin, Ivy, Zachary, Joshua, Taylor, Hannah and Christopher; and two great-great grandchildren, Rebecca and Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Wolfgang, brother, James Hamilton, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Lucas and Blodwyn Wolfgang; and a daughter, Lois Wagner.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Limestone Reesedale Church of God, 115 Brown Road, Adrian, PA 16210, with Pastor Don Breghenti and Pastor Wes Lewis officiating.
Interment is in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Limestone Reesedale Church of God. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home.
