Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette Obituary

Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette, 101, of Adrian, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning.

She was born Feb. 11, 1918, in Armstrong County, to the late James and Alma (Hartman) Hamilton.

Mary worked as a O.B. nurse at the Brookville Hospital for 45 years.

She was a member of the Limestone Reesedale Church of God in Adrian.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and was an avid NASCAR fan and clock collector.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Jane (Joe) Deso, of Virginia, and Ruth Reichard, of Florida; eight grandchildren: Daniel (Debbie) Reichard; Debbie Shafer; Monica (Mike) Hockenberry; Susie (Dutch) Hartle; Renee (Patrick) Kowalski; Albert Wagner; Doug (Brenda) Reichard; and Amy (Chuck) Caliguiri; 15 great-grandchildren: Melissa, Tyler, Samantha, Beth Ann, Jennifer, Ashley, Joseph, Matthew, Justin, Ivy, Zachary, Joshua, Taylor, Hannah and Christopher; and two great-great grandchildren, Rebecca and Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Wolfgang, brother, James Hamilton, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Lucas and Blodwyn Wolfgang; and a daughter, Lois Wagner.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Limestone Reesedale Church of God, 115 Brown Road, Adrian, PA 16210, with Pastor Don Breghenti and Pastor Wes Lewis officiating.

Interment is in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Limestone Reesedale Church of God. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -