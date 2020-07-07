1/
Mary F. (Storey) Walker
Mary F. (Storey) Walker, 75, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Kittanning, to the late John Storey and Genevieve (Altman) Storey. Mary was a member of Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville.

Survivors include her son, Todd Steele (Jenny), of Portersville, Pa.; two daughters, Deanna Martin (Jeff), of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Amber Steele (Mike Schaffer), of Burke, Va.; a grandson, Justin Martin; two granddaughters, Keira and Haley Schaffer; numerous step-children and step-grandchildren; a brother, Art Storey (Sonya), of Kittanning; and a sister, Deb Fleeger (George), of Kittanning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, E. Dean Steele; a second husband, Frank Walker; and a brother, Larry Storey.

A private interment service was held at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's honor to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
