Mary (Wozniak) Hetrick, 98, of Stayton, Ore., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Salem, Ore., of natural causes.

Mary was born in Timblin, Pa., on Nov. 4, 1920, to her parents, Fannie (Fedasz) and John Wozniak.

She was an honor student graduate of Kittanning High School in 1939.

She married Ray Ellsworth Hetrick on Feb. 8, 1941. Mary and Ray lived in Warren, Ohio, during their early marriage. They moved to Seattle, during the war and then to Newton Falls, Ohio, for the rest of their married life. Mary worked as a receptionist and clerk at the YWCA in Warren, Ohio, from 1959 to 1967. She attended the Church of God while living in Newton Falls.

Ray and Mary were snowbirds for 15 years in Tucson, Ariz., and watched many baseball games together. They traveled extensively to many states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Mary loved to crochet. She made many afghans for every member of the family and many friends. She also crocheted beautiful pineapple doilies.

After Ray's death, Mary moved to Nevada, then Washington, and Oregon.

Mary Hetrick is survived by her three daughters: Marilyn, Darlene, and Nancy Hetrick and son-in-law, Gerald Martin, of Stayton, Ore.; her three grandsons: Keith, Jason, and Joshua Holzmann and his wife, Kristin; her four great-grandchildren: Kylie, Delaine, Caiden, and Emma Holzmann.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ellsworth Hetrick; her six brothers: Harry, Charles, Metro, Steve, Aleck, and Sam Wozniak.

Mary Hetrick will be buried in Newton Falls Cemetery beside her husband. Arrangements by Borowski Memorial Home.