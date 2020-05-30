Mary Jane (Anthony) Hopper, 96, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.She was born Dec. 20, 1923, in Pittsburgh, to the late Harry and Maude Anthony.She was a lifelong resident of the area and a housewife and loving mother. Mary was a member of the Templeton Church of God. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning in her younger years. She loved sitting outside with her husband.Mary is survived by her daughter, Sue (Fred) Summerville, of Lancaster; son, Edward (Shirley) Hopper, of Widnoon; son, Gary Hopper; daughter, Marjorie Soloski, of Kittanning; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 12 greatgreatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; ( her husband,Blaine Hopper; two brothers, Leroy and Robert Anthony; grandson, Eric Soloski; granddaughter, Suzanne Soloski; and granddaughter, Kelly Hopper.Friends will be received on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Rodney Miller officiating. Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.To follow CDC guidelines guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain social distancing.Those who are high risk or feeling ill can express their condolences at www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 30, 2020.