Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Christ, Prince of Peace Parish
718 Fourth Ave.
Ford City, PA
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Mary Jane Humenik Obituary

Mary Jane Humenik, 91, of Burbank, Calif., formerly of Ford City, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2019.

She was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Ford City, the daughter of the late Ludvik and Mary (Jurkovic) Kovar.

She is survived by two sons, Edward Paul Humenik and Thomas Paul Humenik.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Paul John Humenik, who died May 25, 2014, and her daughter, Lois Jane Humenik, who died May 25, 2014.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Parting prayers of transfer will be recited at noon Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

