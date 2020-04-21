|
Mary Jane (Caldwell) Maze, 70, of Gregory, Mich., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1949, in Kittanning, daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Kammerdiener) Caldwell.
Mary Jane served as the Lyndon Township Treasurer for 20 years. She was a member of North Lake United Methodist Church, volunteered regularly at North Creek Elementary, and worked at Mike's Deli, Vogel's & Foster's and Chelsea Cleaners, all local establishments. But, of everything she was involved with, family was the most important on her list.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Troy) Maze, of Gregory, Mich., Keith Maze, of Grass Lake, Mich. and Lance (Nicole) Maze, of Gregory, Mich.; six grandchildren: Collin, Dominick, Lacy, Taylon, Mikhaila and Ashleigh; and one great-grandchild,
Adilyn; siblings: John (Pam) Caldwell and Debbie (Barry) Dinger, all of Pennsylvania, and Raymond (Christy) Caldwell, of North Carolina.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald Maze.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to North Lake United Methodist Church, http://northlakeumc.org/.
Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, Mich.