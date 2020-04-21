Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Caldwell) Maze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane (Caldwell) Maze Obituary

Mary Jane (Caldwell) Maze, 70, of Gregory, Mich., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1949, in Kittanning, daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Kammerdiener) Caldwell.

Mary Jane served as the Lyndon Township Treasurer for 20 years. She was a member of North Lake United Methodist Church, volunteered regularly at North Creek Elementary, and worked at Mike's Deli, Vogel's & Foster's and Chelsea Cleaners, all local establishments. But, of everything she was involved with, family was the most important on her list.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Troy) Maze, of Gregory, Mich., Keith Maze, of Grass Lake, Mich. and Lance (Nicole) Maze, of Gregory, Mich.; six grandchildren: Collin, Dominick, Lacy, Taylon, Mikhaila and Ashleigh; and one great-grandchild,

Adilyn; siblings: John (Pam) Caldwell and Debbie (Barry) Dinger, all of Pennsylvania, and Raymond (Christy) Caldwell, of North Carolina.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald Maze.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to North Lake United Methodist Church, http://northlakeumc.org/.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, Mich.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -