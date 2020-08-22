1/
Mary Jean (Palumbo) Vaughn
Mary Jean (Palumbo) Vaughn, 89, of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born April 7, 1931, in Kittanning, to the late Anthony Antonio and Jennie Marie (Marra) Palumbo.

Mary Jean was the wife of 65 years to the late William E. She was the beloved mother of Thomas (Ramona), Robert (the late Regina), Dian Vaughn and William (Laurie). She was the grandmother of Rhianna (Jon), Lauren, Russel, Billy, Alexander, Nicholas and Christopher. Mary Jean was the sister of Joseph (the late Pat), (Karen) Palumbo and the late Frank (Josephine) Palumbo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Jean graduated from Kittanning High School in 1949, and from Duquesne School of Business. She was also an accomplished pianist.

Private services were held by the Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd.,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
