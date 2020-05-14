Mary Joan (Brown) Johns
1937 - 2020
Mary Joan (Brown) Johns, 82, of Worthington, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.She was born July 22, 1937, in Chicora, a daughter of the late Elmer Robert and Dollie Lauretta (Brockway) Brown, and lived in the area for 75 years.She was a homemaker. She was a member of Worthington Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. Mary enjoyed bowling for 50 plus years. She liked square dancing, she loved BINGO, and she also enjoyed playing cards, quilting and socializing at the Worthington Civic Center, being with her family, and traveling. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Edgar Johns; daughters: Karen (Ty) Krautbauer, of Sarver, and Kim (Frank) Braden, of Cabot; son, Michael (Margie) Johns, of Worthington; grandchildren: Audrey (Scott) Irvine, of Natrona Heights, Wesley Krautbauer, of Butler, Greg (Courtney) Braden, of Cranberry Township, Stephanie (Matt) Schrader, of New Kensington, Danielle (Tom) Wolfe, of Butler, Brooke (Nathan) Shearer, of Truittsburg and Paige Johns, of Worthington; and great-grandchildren: Reagan Irvine, Ella and Addison Braden, and Ezra and Elsie Wolfe.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.Due to health concerns created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, private services were held at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington, with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating.Burial followed in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's honor to Worthington Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund, 197 Linton St., Worthington, PA 16262.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
