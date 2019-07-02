Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Gray, 77, of Ford City, formerly of Leechburg, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 13, 1941, in Leechburg, she was a daughter of the late Steven V. and Mary Etna (Frazier Prekop).

Mary was a graduate of Leechburg High School and was employed as a waitress at Falsetti's Villa Restaurant in Cadogan, for more than 27 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, reading, playing cards, fishing, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Robert Gray in 2009; a brother, James Prekop; and a sister, Pauline Gayle.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda D. (Eric) Coffman, of Butler; son, Steven E. Gray, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Brandon (Angel)

Connell, of Ford City, Lauren (Dan) Cousins, Michael, Keith, Debbie and Scott Gray, all of Kittanning; 19 great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Julie Watson, of Butler and Jenni Hartle, of Chicora; nieces, Betsy Roberts, of Dallas, Texas; Traci Peters, of Ford City; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

At Mary's request there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 300 Market St., Leechburg. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.