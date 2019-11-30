|
Mary L. Baker, 69, of Whitesburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1950, in Kittanning, to Vernon D. and Alta Grace (Uplinger) Baker.
Mary graduated from Elderton High School in 1968, and attended Indiana Vo-Tech, where she earned her LPN. She retired in 2005, from Kittanning Care Center. She attended Mt. Union Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and watching Hallmark movies. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Mary's memory will be cherished by her son, Cory Baker and wife, Holly, of Kittanning; her daughter, Kimberly
Riffer and husband, Jeffrey, of Indiana; seven grandchildren: Cody Baker, Caleb Baker, Mackenzie Baker, Ethan Baker, Zachary Baker, Braden Riffer and Evan Riffer; two brothers, Dale Baker and wife, Kathy, of Kittanning, and John Baker, of Kittanning; and a sister, Ruth Curry, of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring Mary's life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.
Interment will be in the Whitesburg United Methodist Church Cemetery in Whitesburg.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Mary's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.