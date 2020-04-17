|
|
Mary L. Flick, 74, of Ernest, formerly of Kittanning, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born in 1946, in Cowansville, to J. Arthur and Ruth Parker Flick.
She was employed by Walmart in Indiana for the past seven years.
Mary is survived by three children: Michael Flick of Rock Creek, Ohio, Rodney Flick of Ernest, and Elizabeth Zetts and husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren: Gabrielle, Savannah,
Sophia and Lily; one great-granddaughter Malia; three brothers, Harvey Flick of Ohio, Samuel Flick and wife, Diane, of Kittanning, and Walter Flick and wife, Sharon, of Cowansville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Margie Oliver and husband John, and Betty Craft.
Funeral services will be private and under the direction of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
For more information, visit www.bowserminich.com.