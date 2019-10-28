|
|
Mary Lou "Maccie" (Stitt) Crissman, 91, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, Oct, 26, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1928, in Garretts Run to the late Charles R. and Beatrice Irene (Heisner) Stitt.
Mary Lou was a homemaker and former manager of Audubon Estates in Alexandria, Va.
She was known as being a good cook. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.
Maccie leaves behind to cherish her memory her inlaws, including Jack Emigh, Corbin and Patricia Bowser, Judy and Tommy Wright, Ronnie Crissman and Marjorie Davis; nephews: Terry Emigh, Roger Emigh, David Baker and Denny Baker; and a special niece: Deborah Bowser.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Crissman, and four sisters: Jean Baker, Alice Stitt, Norma Emigh and Dorothy Stitt.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 South McKean St., Kittanning, Pa 16201 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from noon until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com