Mary Lou Kinkela, 90, of Bradys Bend, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 29, 1930, in North Buffalo Township, she was the daughter of Mark P. and Florence E. (Walker) Lehner.

On Aug. 23, 1952, she married John R. Kinkela. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1978.

Mary Lou was a 1948 graduate of Kittanning High School. She worked for 21 years for Kittanning Telephone (Alltel) and retired in 1991.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, where she volunteered for many years at various church events. Mary Lou was the Minority Inspector for the Bradys Bend Township Election Board for more than 20 years. She enjoyed taking casino bus trips, shopping with her daughter, Barb; cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Mary Lou is survived by one son, Mark and wife, Kristin, Kinkela, of East Brady; two daughters, Brenda and husband, Carl Roxbury, of East Brady and Barbara Kinkela, of Bradys Bend; six grandchildren: Aaron Kinkela, Alex (Jordan) Kinkela, Cooper Shepard, Jeff Rankin, Sarah Roxbury and Richard (Amber) Roxbury; four great-grandchildren: Addy Kinkela, Moriah Roxbury, Zander and Skylar Roxbury; one brother-in- law, Ronald Stitt, of Chicora; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Madeline Stitt; and two brothers, Richard and Mark Lehner.

Friends of Mary Lou Kinkela will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Church, Bradys Bend, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

To view of express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.