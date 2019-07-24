Mary Louise Helm, 75, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio.

She was born on July 29, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Philip D. and Betty J. (Stennett) Helm.

Louise graduated from Kittanning High School in 1961, and earned a Master's Degree in Records Management from Shippensburg College. She taught grade school for several years in Bradford, Pa. Louise worked in the Records Management field for more than 40 years, mostly in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas, retiring in 2015.

Louise enjoyed traveling in Europe, and for several years took annual adventure trips, which included white water rafting, rock climbing, kayaking, zip lining, snorkeling, sailing, and ecology tours.

Louise is survived by her brother, Philip D. Helm, Jr. (Karen), of Sunbury, Ohio; and nieces, Jennifer Helm, of Monkton, Md., and Julie (Steve) Sturges, of Ellicott City, Md.

At this time no memorial service is planned. Interment will be in Trenton Cemetery, Sunbury, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise's memory to: Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302-5072.