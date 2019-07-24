Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Helm


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Helm Obituary

Mary Louise Helm, 75, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio.

She was born on July 29, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Philip D. and Betty J. (Stennett) Helm.

Louise graduated from Kittanning High School in 1961, and earned a Master's Degree in Records Management from Shippensburg College. She taught grade school for several years in Bradford, Pa. Louise worked in the Records Management field for more than 40 years, mostly in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas, retiring in 2015.

Louise enjoyed traveling in Europe, and for several years took annual adventure trips, which included white water rafting, rock climbing, kayaking, zip lining, snorkeling, sailing, and ecology tours.

Louise is survived by her brother, Philip D. Helm, Jr. (Karen), of Sunbury, Ohio; and nieces, Jennifer Helm, of Monkton, Md., and Julie (Steve) Sturges, of Ellicott City, Md.

At this time no memorial service is planned. Interment will be in Trenton Cemetery, Sunbury, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louise's memory to: Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302-5072. Condolences and special memories may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Helm family.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now