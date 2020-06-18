Mary Louise Moorehead
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise Moorehead, 86, of Ford City, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest.

She was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Gilpin Township, to Alfred Austin, II and Mary Agnes Schrecengost Cline.

She enjoyed crocheting.

Survivors include sons, Carl and Jo Moorehead, of Greenbrier, Ark., and James Moorehead, Jr., of Charleston, S.C.; daughters: Diane and Roger King, of Ford City, Darlene and Thomas Peronto, of San Diego, Calif. and Deloris

Lohmeier, of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Alvin Moorehead, who passed away Oct. 1, 1980; and her daughter, Lisa Miller.

Private funeral services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved