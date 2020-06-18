Mary Louise Moorehead, 86, of Ford City, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest.

She was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Gilpin Township, to Alfred Austin, II and Mary Agnes Schrecengost Cline.

She enjoyed crocheting.

Survivors include sons, Carl and Jo Moorehead, of Greenbrier, Ark., and James Moorehead, Jr., of Charleston, S.C.; daughters: Diane and Roger King, of Ford City, Darlene and Thomas Peronto, of San Diego, Calif. and Deloris

Lohmeier, of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Alvin Moorehead, who passed away Oct. 1, 1980; and her daughter, Lisa Miller.

Private funeral services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.