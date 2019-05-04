Mary "Midge" (Bair) Mc- Neal, 61, of Leechburg, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born Dec. 14, 1957, in Natrona Heights.

Mary attended the Trinity Church in Vandergrift.

She had worked as a nurse's aide at Rosebrook Nursing Home, was a custodian at the former Highlands Mall, and worked as a security guard in Monroeville.

She enjoyed going to Crooked Creek and Cook Forest for parties, going camping, driving, and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Betty L. (Claypoole) Bair, of North Vandergrift; a daughter, Lisa Keller, of Ford City; stepsons, William E. Keller, Jr., and Emery Steven Keller; brothers, William Bair, of Colorado, and Arthur Jay Bair, of North Vandergrift; a sister, Rosella Jordan, of Ford City; four grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Jay William Bair; her husband, Donald A. McNeal; a sister, Darlene Bair; a great-nephew, Austin Cravener; and an aunt, Shirley Cravener.

Friends will be welcomed in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Monday, from 2 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. R.J. Hesketh officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.