Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Midge" (Bair) McNeal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary "Midge" (Bair) McNeal Obituary

Mary "Midge" (Bair) Mc- Neal, 61, of Leechburg, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born Dec. 14, 1957, in Natrona Heights.

Mary attended the Trinity Church in Vandergrift.

She had worked as a nurse's aide at Rosebrook Nursing Home, was a custodian at the former Highlands Mall, and worked as a security guard in Monroeville.

She enjoyed going to Crooked Creek and Cook Forest for parties, going camping, driving, and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Betty L. (Claypoole) Bair, of North Vandergrift; a daughter, Lisa Keller, of Ford City; stepsons, William E. Keller, Jr., and Emery Steven Keller; brothers, William Bair, of Colorado, and Arthur Jay Bair, of North Vandergrift; a sister, Rosella Jordan, of Ford City; four grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Jay William Bair; her husband, Donald A. McNeal; a sister, Darlene Bair; a great-nephew, Austin Cravener; and an aunt, Shirley Cravener.

Friends will be welcomed in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Monday, from 2 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. R.J. Hesketh officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now