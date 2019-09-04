Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Mary R. Bauer

Mary R. Bauer Obituary

Mary R. Bauer, 89, formerly of Greenville, and Ford City, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

She was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Cadogan, to Alessandro and Rosmina Ferrarotte Reale.

Mary was an office clerk at the Greenville Country Club and she formerly worked at Eljer Manufacturing, and Damaskas Tube, Greenville.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan, and was former member of the church choir.

Mary enjoyed bowling, doing crafts, and crocheting.

She relocated to Tucson, Ariz., to be with her daughter, Theresa Wunz.

Survivors include daughter, Theresa Wunz, of Tucson, Ariz.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis F. Bauer; sister, Madalena Reale; and brothers, John Reale and James Reale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, First and Main streets, Cadogan, with Father Alan Grote officiating.

Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

