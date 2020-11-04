1/
Mary Suran
1925 - 2020
Mary Suran, 94, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

Born Dec. 17, 1925, in South Fork, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pavlison) Russick.

Mrs. Suran worked at PPG Industries in Ford City, from which she retired in 1980. She attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church, and enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening.

She is survived by two daughters, Renee Morelli, of Kittanning, with whom she made her home, and Sandra L. Suran, of Kittanning; three grandchildren: Jason and Adam Cumberledge and Biana (John) Roofner; and two great-grandchildren, Lyanna and Rayna Roofner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Suran; her brothers: John, Joe, Jim, Irvin, Edward and an infant brother, William; and a sister, Alma Russick.

Mary's family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home for the wonderful care they provided to her during her stay with them.

A private viewing and service will be held for her family, and interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. welchfh.com



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
