Mary Therese Knoll Geibel, 91, of Chicora, peacefully departed Monday morning, July 27, 2020, while surrounded by her family at her home after a brief battle with merkel cell carcinoma.

Born at the family home in Chicora, on Feb. 7, 1929, Mary was the third of twelve children of Frank and Mary Black Knoll. Mary was of the Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Parish, both in Sugarcreek and Bradys Bend.

Mary was a graduate of Chicora High School Class of 1947. She married George A. "Pete" Geibel on June 28, 1948, at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora. After more than 54 years together, Pete passed away on March 30, 2003.

Mary was a true matriarch, blessed with the gift of hospitality, a kind heart and a gentle spirit. Any visitor to her home had a seat at her table and a meal to share. Mary was famous for hosting the annual donut day on Shrove Tuesday, where many would have a grand time. She was also known for always having something sweet to offer the great-grandkids when they visited her and was affectionately called "Grandma Candy."

Mary had a love of music and enjoyed hearing her family play music and was often known to sing along with "You Are My Sunshine" and "My Wild Irish Rose."

Above all, Mary had a very strong faith in the Lord and has imparted her strong faith on to her family. She is survived by her children: Karen Thompson and her husband, Ron, of Butler, Elaine Peth and her husband, Ron, of Renfrew, George "Dan" Geibel, of Kittanning and Dennis Geibel and his wife, Darlene, of Chicora; a daughter-inlaw, Donna Geibel and her husband, Brad Koshland, of Florida; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her siblings: Bernadette Huefner, of Franklin, Betty Neff, of Butler, Tom Knoll and his wife, Toni, of Chicora and Father Lester Knoll, OFM Cap., of Herman; and her sisters-inlaw: Patricia Knoll, Anna Marie Knoll and Shirley Geibel.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George A. "Pete" Geibel; her son, James "Jim" Geibel; a granddaughter, Megan Peth; a great-granddaughter, Paisley Geibel, stillborn great-grandbabies,

Keegan Geibel and Renee Peth; her siblings: Agnes Pfaff, Monica Glynn, Rita Barnhart, Father Charles Knoll, OFM Cap., Ed Knoll, John Knoll and an infant brother, Francis Knoll.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora, from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. on the grounds of St. Patrick Log Church in Sugarcreek Township, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Mary's brother, the Rev. Lester Knoll, OFM Cap., celebrant.

Interment will be beside her husband at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.

