Mason M. "Butch" Hicks, Jr., 74, of East Brady, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 26, 1946, in Kaylor, he was the son of Mason and Margaret "Peggy" (Vosburgh) Hicks.

On Dec. 31, 1989, Butch married Brenda Lee Burrows. She preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2010.

A 1964 graduate of East Brady High School, Butch was employed by Daman Industrial Services as a spray welder, where he retired from in 2012.

Butch enjoyed camping at Vacationland in Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake, Pa. This was his home away from home during the summers after his retirement, and where he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and had a passion for Harley-Davidsons. Butch loved older cars and his dream was to own a 55' Chevy. His dream came true in 2020 when he was able to purchase one on his birthday, and was in the process of restoring it. Butch could fix anything from mowers and golf carts to bigger vehicles with his mechanical knowledge.

Surviving are two stepsons: Roger (Patty) King of Bruin and Scott (Cindy) King of West Freedom; four grandchildren: Keighlene (Tom) Linamen, Alyssa King, Keaton King and Dakota King; and three great-grandchildren: Braxxton, Emmalynn and Thea. He is also survived by two sisters: Barbara Over and Lorie Hicks; and three brothers: Samuel Hicks, Arthur Hicks and John Hicks. Butch also had two dogs – Buffy and Suze – that he deeply loved.

There will be no public services for Mason M. "Butch" Hicks, Jr., and burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia, Pa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.

