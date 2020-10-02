Matthew Kevin McCarthy, Sr., 48, of Allegheny Township, Pa., went to be with Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against colorectal cancer.

Born Dec. 3, 1971, Matt attended Abundant Joy Fellowship of Tarentum, and was a former truck driver and also gave locals guitar lessons. A Ford City High School class of 1991 graduate, he enjoyed playing the bass guitar, attending concerts and played in a few local bands. His hobbies were tinkering with cars and tractors, riding four wheelers, camping, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He is remembered by his family as a dedicated and loving father, husband, brother, uncle and son-in-law. He is remembered by his friends as a guy who could always make you smile and laugh. The happiness of others was very important to Matthew, even through his sickness.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Georgette (Rowan) McCarthy; and his children: Amanda, of Ford City, Matthew Kevin, Jr., of Kittanning, Gianna and Preston Rowan, at home and Olivia, of Somerset; his biological father, Sherman Johns; and siblings: Joanne (Melvin) Locke, Cindy Wolfe, Rich (Barb) Johns, Pat Mc- Carthy, Alice (Mark) Patz, Debbie (Bud) Beckett, Luke (Lisa) Johns and Lee (Marci) Harkelroad. He also leaves behind dearly loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his biological mother, Viola Johns; his adoptive parents, Donald P. McCarthy, Sr., and Leona "Gayle" (Crownover) McCarthy; his brothers, Daniel McCarthy and Mark Johns; and his brother-in-law, Les Wolfe.

A memorial and celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help with family expenses. Professional services trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory LTD., Blawnox.

thomasmsmithfuneralhome.com