Maxine (Slagle) Krulia

Maxine (Slagle) Krulia Obituary

Maxine (Slagle) Krulia, 89, of Georgia, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

She was born July 28, 1930, in Kittanning, to Ruben and Laura (Clever) Slagle. She was the youngest of six children. Her home was in Duluth, Ga., at the time of her passing on Dec. 1, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Larry); her son, Stanley (Patty); and by her grandchildren: Karla Dryer, Frank Bozek, Katherine Eschelbach, Timothy Krulia and Mary Somyak. She has six great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Margaret, Scarlett, Savanna, Jeremy and Kaelin; plus three great-great- grandchildren: Anthony, Evie and Rayden.

Maxine was loved by all, and she never met a stranger. Her friends loved her smile, bright blue eyes and ability to talk to anyone. Most of her life was devoted to her daughter, Joyce, who had multiple sclerosis. Even though she was not a nurse you would not have known it because of the care she gave her.

Her husband, Tony; and daughter, Joyce; as well as her parents, brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

God recognized her need and called her home to Him.

Memorial services will be held in May. Arrangements will be made by the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

