F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Maxine L. Long Obituary

Maxine L. Long, 88, of Worthington, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born March 29, 1931, in Goheenville, to the late Mont and Dorothy (Cornman) Schrecengost.

She loved being with her dogs.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Long; and a brother, Harold (Gale) Schrecengost, of Kittanning Township.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Bramlet officiating. Interment will be in the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

