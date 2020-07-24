1/
Maybelle L. Claypool
1922 - 2020
Maybelle L. Claypool, 98, of New Cumberland, Pa.,went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital.

A wonderful mother and wife, she loved her family well. She loved the Lord and wanted to see her family in heaven. She was a member of Baughman United Methodist Church and its Women's Group for 56 years. She enjoyed travel, crossword puzzles, knitting, Amish novels, playing hymns on the piano, golfing, bowling and watching football. She played basketball in high school and worked at the defense plant during the war.

She was born July 18, 1922, in Sabula, Pa., to the late Earl Calvin, Sr., and Martha Augusta (Fischer) Bundy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry S., Sr.; and son, Harry, Jr.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diane M. James (V. Richard), of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Cathy I. Claypool, of New Cumberland, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Claypool, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; grandchildren: Richard James (Lori), Sheri Linn (Scott), Michael James (Amy), Christina Jones (Pat), Harry Claypool, III (Jennifer), Joshua Claypool (Erin) and Chad Claypool (Alicia); great-grandchildren: Mitchell and Nolan James, Hayden and Rylie Jones, Harry, IV, Wyatt and Chole Claypool; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 virus, private services will be held at Baughman United Methodist Church, New Cumberland. Burial will follow in Rolling Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Baughman Memorial United Methodist Church, 228 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070.

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Cathy, we are sad to hear of your mother’s passing, but rejoice that she is right where she belongs for eternity. What a sweet lovely lady. She will be missed by any who knew her. Our deepest sympathy.
John and Eileen Bussenger
Bussengers
