Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Melvin C. Wyant

Melvin C. Wyant Obituary

Melvin C. Wyant, 91, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in his residence.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1928, in North Buffalo Township, to the late Howard and Edna (Claypool) Wyant.

Melvin was a retired butcher for A&P.

He was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Marines Corps.

Melvin was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kittanning, and the American Legion. He was a former Sunday school teacher, president of Cub Scouts and a youth baseball manager. He enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing.

Melvin leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Donald C. Wyant, of Kittanning and Ronald C. (Tina) Wyant, of Parkton, Md.; granddaughters, Shana Wyant, of Foley, Ala., and Angela Dezso, of Lillington, N.C.; half sister, Hope (Charles) Taladay, of Ford City; half brother, Randall (Laura) Wyant, of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (Smail) Wyant, whom he married on Aug. 12, 1947, and who passed away on Feb. 11, 2015; step mother, Francis Wyant; sisters, Catherine Snyder Crissman and Barbara Akins; and grandparents, G.Y. and Nanny Claypool and James and Lydia Wyant.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 6-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions please be given to First Baptist Church, 334 Arch St., Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

