Melvin D. "Dood" Pennington

Melvin D. "Dood" Pennington Obituary

Melvin D. "Dood" Pennington, 69, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Southwestern Veterans Center, where he was a resident since June 2000.

He was a treasure to the staff, he had a smile that made their day better.

Dood was born June 23, 1950, in Kittanning, to the late John M. Pennington, Sr. and Zelda M. (Edwards) Pennington.

Dood was an U.S. Navy veteran and then worked in a tire manufacturing plant for many years. He was an avid sports fan, especially Pittsburgh sports. He loved old rock music, playing softball, camping with his family and never missed the local nightly news or a Saturday lunch at his mother's.

In addition to his parents, Dood was preceded in death by his son, Jesse J. Pennington; and brothers: Paul (Dorothy) Pryor, Robert (Viola) Edwards and Gary "Sonny" Pennington.

He is survived by his children: Don Pennington, Casey (Kerri) Pennington and Sara (Murray) Johnson; grandchildren: Kiersten Pennington, Jesse R. Pennington, Brayden and Brooklyn Johnson; siblings: John, Jr., (Sally) Pennington, Martha (William) Reed, Eva Cunningham (Ed Hoeweler), Norma (Geoffrey) Pence, Brenda Titus and Bernice (Frank) McMillen; also many nieces and nephews.

There will be no service at this time due to the COVID-19 regulations. Professional Services trusted to D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Lawrenceville.

