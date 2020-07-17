1/
Melvin Dale Sefton
1933 - 2020
Melvin Dale Sefton, 86, of Cowansville, died Wednesday July 15, 2020, at his residence.

Dale was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Lardintown to the late Edward R. and Helen (Harvey) Sefton.

He retired from Moonlight Mushroom, and was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Dale was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, the Masonic Lodge, Coudersport Consistory, and Amvets. He was a big fan of NASCAR racing.

Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory: a daughter, Susan (Daniel) Kubla; two grandchildren: Anthony J. (Kimberly) Bury and Sabrina Newbold; two great-grandchildren: Anthony K. Bury and Carley Newbold; and a sister, Ruth Wilson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Essie Sefton, who passed away on July 21, 2019; a grandson-in-law, Justin Newbold; and two brothers, Robert and Ted Sefton.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the Snyder

Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

Additional viewing will be held on Monday July 20, 2020, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Shafer officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Per the family's request, and Gov. Wolf's orders, all people attending will be required to have a facial covering, and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

For more information, please visit snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUL
20
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Center Hill Church of the Brethren
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Center Hill Church of the Brethren
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
