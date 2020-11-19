1/
Melvin Donald Delaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Donald Delaney, 85, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the Kittanning Care Center.

He was born July 6, 1935, to Charles Raymond and Gertrude (Bowser) Delaney in Worthington.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman with the First Calvary Division stationed in Korea. He retired from First Energy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Ann; sons, Michael (Kristin) Delaney, of Seattle, Wash., and Jon (Tammy) Delaney, of Butler; grandchildren: Jackson and Paige Delaney, of Seattle, Wash. and E.J. Delaney, of Butler; step grandchild, Jordyn Graham, of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Esther Minik, Doris Sinawski and Marie Caylor; and an infant brother, Jr. Delaney.

Services will be private and have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Burial will take place in the St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.

The family would like to thank everyone at Kittanning Care for the excellent care, Don, received there.

For more information or to express online condolences please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved