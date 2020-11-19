Melvin Donald Delaney, 85, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the Kittanning Care Center.

He was born July 6, 1935, to Charles Raymond and Gertrude (Bowser) Delaney in Worthington.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman with the First Calvary Division stationed in Korea. He retired from First Energy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Ann; sons, Michael (Kristin) Delaney, of Seattle, Wash., and Jon (Tammy) Delaney, of Butler; grandchildren: Jackson and Paige Delaney, of Seattle, Wash. and E.J. Delaney, of Butler; step grandchild, Jordyn Graham, of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Esther Minik, Doris Sinawski and Marie Caylor; and an infant brother, Jr. Delaney.

Services will be private and have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Burial will take place in the St. Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.

The family would like to thank everyone at Kittanning Care for the excellent care, Don, received there.

