Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Melvin E. "Jake" Toy Jr.


1972 - 2020
Melvin E. "Jake" Toy Jr. Obituary

Melvin "Jake" E. Toy, Jr., 47, of Kittanning, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1972, to Melvin E., Sr. and Ruth (Blystone) Toy in Putnam, Conn.

Jake was a truck driver for Papa John's Pizza.

He is survived by his wife Karen (Shick) Toy; four sons, Shelton, Joshua, Michael and Clarence Toy, all of Kittanning; two daughters, Jessica McKenna of Philadelphia and Brittany Toy of Kittanning; a granddaughter, Paislee; and a grandson, Dame.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Mr. Sam Piper, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery.

