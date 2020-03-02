|
Melvin "Jake" E. Toy, Jr., 47, of Kittanning, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1972, to Melvin E., Sr. and Ruth (Blystone) Toy in Putnam, Conn.
Jake was a truck driver for Papa John's Pizza.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Shick) Toy; four sons, Shelton, Joshua, Michael and Clarence Toy, all of Kittanning; two daughters, Jessica McKenna of Philadelphia and Brittany Toy of Kittanning; a granddaughter, Paislee; and a grandson, Dame.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Mr. Sam Piper, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery.