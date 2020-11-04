Melvin "Mel" J. Cogley, Jr., 69, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek in Worthington.

Melvin was born in Kittanning, on April 29, 1951, a son of the late Effie E. (Smith) and Melvin J. Cogley, Sr.

He was a 1969 graduate of Kittanning High School and received his associate's degree in drafting from the Gateway Technical Institute. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning. He was a truck driver for Hess Trucking in Kittanning. Melvin also worked at PPG, was a driving instructor, when he lived in Georgia and also spent time long haul trucking. He was an avid longtime dirt track racing fan and loved going to different race tracks with his racing buddies. He also loved watching and talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pens. What he cared most was spending time at every holiday with his sister and family cooking and just enjoying.

Melvin is survived by his sister, Dianna (Cogley) and James Weibel, of South Buffalo

Township; two nephews, Cory (Colleen) Weibel, of Pittsburgh and Cody Weibel, of West Deer Township; his daughter, Kristen (Robert) Metcalf, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and three grandchildren; and niece, Jennifer Weibel.

There will be no public visitation and services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to stevekingfoundation.org a non-profit formed to help racing community families deal with injury, illness or death.

