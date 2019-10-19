|
Mervin W. Stuchell, 95, of Parks Township, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Premier Armstrong in Kittanning.
A son of the late Hugh Stuchell and Rose (Schall) Stuchell, he was born on July 27, 1924, in Green Oak, Pa.
Mervin was a veteran having served during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church at Brick Church in Burrell Township. He had been employed as a truck driver for Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg, for 31 years retiring in 1983. Mervin enjoyed playing guitar and watching westerns and war movies, including the "Andy Griffith Show" and "Hogan's Heroes."
Survivors include his two sons, Mervin Leroy Stuchell and John Earl Stuchell, both of Parks Township; two brothers, Ron Stuchell, of Vandergrift and Darwin Stuchell, of Homer City; a sister, Dorothy Stuchell, of Florida; and his close friends and neighbors, Fred A. and Barbara Williams, of Parks Township and Harold Gearhart, of Sagamore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary L. (Rupert) Stuchell in May 2016; three brothers: Robert, William and Leonard Stuchell; and three sisters: Betty Stuchell, Ruth Painter and Jane Kiwiakowski.
Friends welcomed by his family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at St. Michael's Lutheran Church at Brick Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Burrell Township, followed by funeral ceremonies beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Brick Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724- 842-1051). Condolences to the Stuchell family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.